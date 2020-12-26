TRS, BJP fight it out at Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's meet for new farm laws awareness

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL/HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Jagtial on Friday when BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrived at the district headquarters to attend a meeting intended to create awareness on the new farm laws, as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting.

On learning about the BJP chief’s visit, local TRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar, along with ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha, MPTC members and sarpanches belonging to the ruling party, reached the meeting hall and protested for the immediate release of Central funds.

The matter escalated quickly when the BJP activists staged a counter-protest, during which members of both the parties got into heated arguments.

However, police swung into action and brought the situation under control. The cops took a few TRS activists into preventive custody. After normalcy was reinstated, the BJP leaders screened the live telecast of Modi’s virtual interaction with farmers.

Speaking to the media later, Bandi claimed that farmers support both the Prime Minister and the new farm laws. He alleged that Opposition parties, like the TRS and Congress were trying to mislead the ryots. He also condemned the pink party activists’ bid to prevent him from attending the meeting.

‘If you attack BJP members, there will be retaliation’

“If the TRS plans to attack BJP workers, it should remember that there will be retaliation. If any TRS MLA tries to attack me, we will attack Pragathi Bhavan,” Bandi warned. Stating that the Centre had released Rs 120 crore for conducting soil tests, Bandi alleged that the Chief Minister diverted these funds for welfare schemes.

‘Govt not procuring Sannalu paddy’

The saffron party chief alleged that KCR was selling all the crops cultivated in his farm house to corporates and not the government procurement centres. “It was as per KCR’s instructions that ryots cultivated Sanna biyyam. However, now the government is creating issues by not procuring the crop,” he said. Mentioning that scores of realtors and builders are suffering due to the implementation of the LRS, Bandi said the BJP would continue its fight against the scheme.

Live telecast of PM’s speech

The BJP leaders, on Friday, screened the live telecast of Modi’s virtual interaction with farmers, at various places across the State, to allay apprehensions over the newly enacted farm laws. While Bandi participated in the virtual event in Jagtial, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy participated in the event organised in Secunderabad.

‘KCR planning to step down, make KTR CM’

Kamareddy: Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said on Friday that KCR is planning to step down as Chief Minister by March due to ill-health and make party second-in-command KTR the next CM. However, the legislator exuded confidence that the BJP will hoist its flag in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly polls. He made these statements while addressing the gathering after screening the live telecast of Modi’s interaction with ryots