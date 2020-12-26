Will quit if Revanth Reddy chosen chosen as TPCC chief: Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking serious objection to reports that the Congress high command is likely to choose Revanth Reddy as the new TPCC chief, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday said he would quit the party if Revanth was given the post. He added that many senior Congress leaders are thinking on similar lines.

The former State president of the party in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh alleged that AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore had “sold out for huge packages,” and giving misleading reports to the party’s high-command.

Rebuking Revanth Reddy, the former Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Reddy had finished TDP in Telangana and would do the same with Congress in the State if he was given the coveted post. He said he had even objected to Revanth joining the party.

“Revanth Reddy was an RSS man. He initially joined TRS and later shifted to TDP. After finishing TDP, he joined Congress and he would finish Congress too, if given the State president post,” He said.

Referring to pending cases against Reddy, he said, “Revanth has cases against him pertaining to the infamous vote-for-note scam, ED case and land grabbing case. Where should we meet Revanth Reddy? In Charlapally Central Jail or Chanchalguda Central Jail?”

Expressing anguish that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had not given him an appointment since 2018, he said, “Till date, I haven’t got an opportunity to meet them. Why they are not giving me an appointment? Am I a rowdy, thief, or a land-grabber?” He said a section of people in the party were blocking him from meeting the high command fearing that he would reveal certain facts to them.