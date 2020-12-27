436 cases pending against MPs, MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are 172 cases pending against Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly from Telangana, in the Special Court meant for the trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, where only 50 per cent of the sanctioned staff is working. This information was revealed in the replies sought through RTIs filed by the Forum for Good Governance (FGG).

Apart from this, the FGG examined the affidavits filed before elections by the MPs and MLAs and found that there are 264 cases pending against them in other courts, that are yet to be transferred to the Special Court for prosecution.

Hence, overall 436 cases are pending against the lawmakers. FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy has written to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Telangana government to appoint a regular public prosecutor and other staff at the Special Court, so that hearing of the cases against MPs and MLAs can be expedited.

FGG wants 264 cases transferred to Spl Court

The FGG has also asked the Governor to direct the government to transfer the remaining 264 cases to the Special Court. In its letter, the FGG pointed out that against the sanctioned strength of 30 persons at the Special Court that was set up at Hyderabad in 2018 by the State government, only 16 persons are working. Among them, six have been recruited full-time and 10 others are working on deputation. Also, a regular public prosecutor has not been posted in the Special Court, which impedes successful prosecution.

Zero conviction rate

It also pointed out that as per information received through RTI, only 73 of the 245 cases transferred to the Special Court have been disposed — 50 acquittal, 19 discharged and four transferred, which means conviction did not take place even in one case.

It further said, “Since the alleged/accused persons are MLAs and MPs, such zero conviction will reflect badly on the efficiency of police department and people will lose confidence on administration.” The numbers presented by the FGG in its letter to the Governor, adds up to a total of 509 cases against the MPs and MLAs, of which 346 cases are against 64 MLAs, 133 cases against 10 MPs and 30 cases are against former MPs and MLAs.