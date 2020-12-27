STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5, including 2 minors, die in accident in Vikarabad

The auto driver, Hari, stopped the vehicle at Ijrachittempally gate as two more persons were supposed to board the auto there.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five persons, including three agricultural labourers and two minors, travelling in an auto were crushed to death, after the auto was rammed by a bus and a truck coming from opposite directions, at Ijrachittampally gate, in Vikarabad district on Saturday morning.The deceased were identified as Sona Bi, 15, Sandhya 18, Nithin, 18, Sheini Bi, 55, and Renuka. All were residents of Ijrachittempally Thanda in Mominpet mandal. According to police, the victims were on their way to Shankerpally to work in cotton field. 

The auto driver, Hari, stopped the vehicle at Ijrachittempally gate as two more persons were supposed to board the auto there. While they were waiting at the gate, the auto was rammed by a speeding truck coming from Vikarabad and going towards Tandur, and a RTC bus, which was on its way to Vikarabad from Tandur. Five persons, who were sitting inside the auto died on the spot, in the mishap. The auto driver was standing outside the vehicle and after noticing the mishap, he ran away from the spot. 

Police registered a case under Motor Vehicle Act and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. Later in the evening, the police detained the auto driver, Hari, and questioned him in connection with the accident.The villagers alleged that they had lodged a complaint with the R&B officials to set up speed breakers at the same place to prevent speeding. However, the officials have failed to respond over the complaints. Few days ago, two similar accidents took place at the same location claiming several lives.

