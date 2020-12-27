STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader murdered, cops suspect close friend 

BJP senior leader and RTI activist N Rama Rao was killed by a close friend at his house in Wyra town on Saturday morning.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  BJP senior leader and RTI activist N Rama Rao was killed by a close friend at his house in Wyra town on Saturday morning.According to the police, dispute over financial transactions was the reason for his murder. Wyra DSP K Satyanarayana said Rao was 35-years-old, unmarried, and owned a lorry. He lived in Wyra with his mother.On Saturday, around 7.30 am, a person entered Rao’s house and stabbed him with a knife.

Rao’s mother tried to catch the killer but he managed to escape. Neighbours, who heard screams of Rao’s mother, rushed to the house and took him to Khammam headquarters hospital, but Rao died on the way. After preliminary inquiries, the police suspect that Rao’s close friend might have killed him. 

The BJP leader had borrowed `15 lakh from a trader with the help of his friend, but had not repaid it. Due to this, there was fallout between him and his friend a few days ago, which could have pushed Rao’s friend to commit the murder, suspect the police.

The police found knife injuries in seven places on Rao’s body. According to BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana, Rao brought to light many corruption cases as an RTI activist in the district. BJP leaders condemned Rao’s murder. Satyanarayana alleged it was political murder and demanded justice for Rao and his family members.

