STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC asks State to respond to PIL on temple lands

A division bench of the Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order recently.

Published: 27th December 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State government and other authorities concerned to file counter affidavit in four weeks in a PIL alleging encroachment of valuable lands belonging to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Rangareddy district.The lands concerned measures 33.18 acres and is situated at Mamidipally village of Balapur mandal.

A division bench of the Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order recently. The PIL was filed by Telangana Vanarasena Society, represented by its president N Rami Reddy, seeking direction to take immediate action against some private individuals for allegedly occupying lands belonging to the nearly 800-year-old temple. 

The petitioner’s counsel PSP Suresh Kumar said the officials concerned have failed to safeguard the temple’s lands and permitted some individuals to grab the land and get their names entered into revenue records, causing losses to the temple’s revenue. After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the respondents — Principal Secretary to endowments, Commissioner of endowments, Rangareddy District Collector, revenue divisional officer and the tahsildar concerned for filing counter affidavit on the issue, and posted the matter to January 21 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp