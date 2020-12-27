STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallu Ravi slams VHR’s comments on in-charges

ormer Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Saturday condemned V Hanumantha Rao’s remarks against AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and himself.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Congress MP Mallu Ravi on Saturday condemned V Hanumantha Rao’s remarks against AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and himself. He found fault with Rao for making comments against AICC in-charges, saying it amounts to speaking against the high-command.He said he had not indulged in sycophancy and had openly supported the candidature of Revanth Reddy as he was an incumbent MP and the current TPCC working president.

In a statement, Ravi said he was one of the 165 Congressmen who gave their opinions to the high-command as part of the consultation procedure. “A disciplined leader should abide by the high-command’s decision. Only the high-command knows what is there in the reports submitted by the AICC in-charges, and it is not fair to make comments based on media reports,” Ravi said.

VHR’s effigy burnt in Nizamabad
Congress ST cell activists burnt an effigy of senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday, opposing his comments on TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy made on Friday. A protest against the leader, led by ST Cell leader Subash, was held opposite to the railway station near to Congress Bhavan. Activists raised slogans against Rao and opined that everyone should obey the decision of the party high-command

I’m not a sycophant: Mallu Ravi
Responding to Hanumantha Rao’s comments, Mallu Ravi said he had not indulged in sycophancy and had openly supported the candidature of Revanth Reddy as he was an incumbent MP and the current TPCC working president

