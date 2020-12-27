STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shot at by MIM leader dies in hospital

Farooq fired shots with his gun at a group of people following a quarrel over a cricket match.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: One of the three persons, who was shot at by Farooq Ahmed, former vice-chairman of Adilabad Municipality, in Adilabad on December 18, died while undergoing treatment at NIMS, Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The deceased, Syed Zameer, 55, was a former councillor of Adilabad Municipality. Following his death, tension escalated in Thatiguda Colony and police personnel are being rushed to maintain peace in the area. 

Farooq fired shots with his gun at a group of people following a quarrel over a cricket match. Zameer was hit by two bullets in the abdomen. Syed Mannan and Mothesham, who were also injured in the firing, are reported to be stable. Farooq was booked and arrested after the incident. Ramagundam in-charge Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana and in-charge OSD M Rajesh Chandra visited Thatiguda Colony.

A police picket has been arranged in the area to prevent any further violence. The case against Farooq will now be altered to Sec 302 of IPC.  Police said Farooq had applied for renewal of his gun licence in September. In November, the licence expired which means that Farooq ought to have surrendered his weapon in the police station. 

