Operation Akarsh: BJP to poach BC leaders

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With ‘Mission 2023’ as the target, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving pawns to consolidate the party by luring leaders from Backward Classes (BC) of other parties as part of its ‘Operation Akarsh’. To execute this, the BJP is focusing on disgruntled leaders, including the MLAs, in Congress and TRS.

As BCs account for around 50 per cent of the total population in the State, it is important for any political party to win their trust. Keeping this in mind, the BJP is looking for already established leaders as it would aid the party’s growth in a short period. In recent times, the BJP has managed to pull former Telangana State Council chairman Swamy Goud (TRS), and Congress leaders Vijayashanthi and Vikram Goud.

Similarly, the BJP State leaders are focusing on BC leaders in all districts. As the Graduate MLC elections and Municipal elections approach, the new joinees would pick up momentum and instantly strengthen the party. They are confident that aggrieved leaders from TRS would join them before the polls.A top source from the saffron party said they are in touch with several MLAs who would join the party when the time comes.

“There are several leaders in touch with us. We cannot reveal their names at this point of time,” the source said.Meanwhile, Operation Akarsh is visible in the Warangal and Khammam regions ahead of Municipal elections. The party’s State president has been monitoring the new joinees from other parties in both cities.