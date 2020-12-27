STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in Telangana High Court against stone crushing units

He alleged that the persons who were behind these crusher units had been changing the names of these units from time to time.

Published: 27th December 2020 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State and Central governments, its pollution control boards and collectors concerned for filing counter affidavit in a public interest litigation (PIL) complaining about the failure of authorities to prevent establishment and operation of illegal and unauthorised stone crushing units located in Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by T Sharath Kumar Reddy, resident of Rangareddy district, seeking immediate steps to prevent operation of the alleged illegal and unauthorised stone crushing plants in the above two districts.
Petitioner’s counsel, P Soma Sekhara Naidu, told the court that the local residents had been suffering from various health problems due to pollution caused by the stone crushing units.

He alleged that the persons who were behind these crusher units had been changing the names of these units from time to time. Though these issues were brought to the notice of the authorities, no action had been taken till date, he added, and urged the court to pass necessary orders to prevent the functioning of these units. After hearing the case, the bench said that there was a need for the authorities to file a counter affidavit explaining the steps taken by them on the issue. After issuing notices to the respondents and other authorities to respond to the PIL, the HC posted the matter to January 4 for further hearing.

