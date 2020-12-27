PRLIS benefits for farmers by August, 2021

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Farmers are likely to benefit from the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) in the 2021 kharif season as the first pumphouse at Narlapur is expected to be operational by July or August next year.“Once the Narlapur pumphouse is operational, we plan to start the Yedula, Vattem and Karivena pumphouses, too, in September-October.

The Banda-meedipally tunnel being

constructed as part of the PRLIS

The water will be provided to farmers for the later part of the kharif season. In case of any delay in the works, water will be provided for rabi 2021,” project officials said. There is no ayacut under the first pumphouse at Narlapur.

Farmers will get the real benefit only if the pumphouse at Karivena is operational. “The works are underway at a brisk pace. We plan to irrigate 3.15 lakh acres in the first phase, once the Karivena pumphouse is started in September-October,” PRLIS chief engineer V Ramesh told Express.

PRLIS to cover 12 L acres, lift 90 tmcft water

The PRLIS is the first major irrigation project started after the formation of Telangana State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid its foundation at an estimated cost of `35,200 crore on June 11, 2015 at Karivena village in Bhuthpur mandal of Mahbubnagar district. The PRLIS will lift 90 tmcft water during 60 flood days from the Krishna river at 1.5 tmcft per day. The total ayacut under the project is over 12 lakh acres in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

Besides irrigation, the PRLIS is also designed to provide drinking water and water for industrial needs.

Lockdown delayed project works by two months

