Retain Uttam for now: Jagga Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday appealed to the party high-command to retain N Uttam Kumar Reddy as president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in the view of Nagarjuna Sagar byelection and the current political scenario. He urged the high-command to defer TPCC the appointment of TPCC chief until there was consensus among party leaders over the new PCC chief.
Reddy, who has been opposing the candidature of Revanth Reddy for the PCC chief’s post, shot off yet another letter to party high-command. In the letter, Reddy has asked the party to move strategically at a time when the BJP is trying to emerge as an alternative to the TRS.
HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday appealed to the party high-command to retain N Uttam Kumar Reddy as president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in the view of Nagarjuna Sagar byelection and the current political scenario. He urged the high-command to defer TPCC the appointment of TPCC chief until there was consensus among party leaders over the new PCC chief.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Two high school teachers in Villupuram lauded by PM Modi
Farmers' stir: Over 1,200 ryots from Maharashtra bolster protest at Rajasthan-Haryana border
Jailbreak: Four COVID-positive inmates escape from hospital; three held again in UP's Bulandshahr
Avalanches kill 11 in mountainous area near Tehran
With 757 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi's positivity rate at 1 per cent
No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak