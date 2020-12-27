STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Retain Uttam for now: Jagga Reddy

In the letter, Reddy has asked the party to move strategically at a time when the BJP is trying to emerge as an alternative to the TRS.

Published: 27th December 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday appealed to the party high-command to retain N Uttam Kumar Reddy as president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in the view of Nagarjuna Sagar byelection and the current political scenario. He urged the high-command to defer TPCC the appointment of TPCC chief until there was consensus among party leaders over the new PCC chief.
Reddy, who has been opposing the candidature of Revanth Reddy for the PCC chief’s post, shot off yet another letter to party high-command. In the letter, Reddy has asked the party to move strategically at a time when the BJP is trying to emerge as an alternative to the TRS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp