Retain Uttam for now: Jagga Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday appealed to the party high-command to retain N Uttam Kumar Reddy as president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in the view of Nagarjuna Sagar byelection and the current political scenario. He urged the high-command to defer TPCC the appointment of TPCC chief until there was consensus among party leaders over the new PCC chief.

Reddy, who has been opposing the candidature of Revanth Reddy for the PCC chief’s post, shot off yet another letter to party high-command. In the letter, Reddy has asked the party to move strategically at a time when the BJP is trying to emerge as an alternative to the TRS.