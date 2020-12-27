Telangana grants Rs 25 lakh, 2BHK to Leh martyr’s kin 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has announced an ex gratia of `25 lakh and a 2BHK house in Mahbubnagar for the family of hawaldar M Parusharam, who was martyred while on duty in Leh. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy were present when the coffin carrying the late soldier arrived at the Shamshabad airport on Saturday.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy lay a wreath on

the coffin of late hawaldar

M Parusharam

Parusharam, who hailed from Guvvanikunta tanda in Gunded mandal of Mahbubnagar district, died when a boulder fell on him while he was on duty in Leh on Thursday, Army officials said.

Srinivas Goud praised the late hawaldar for his selfless service to the nation. The Minister said he will ask the Centre to grant some other benefits under the Soldier Welfare Fund. The State government will stand by the family in all ways, he said.