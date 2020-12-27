TRS gears up for Khammam municipal polls

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: TRS party held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections in Khammam on Saturday. MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, Mayor G Papalal, and Sthambhadri Urban Development Authority Chairman Bacchu Vijaya Kumar expressed confidence about winning the upcoming elections. They said party cadre would go to the people with the slogan-- “earlier and now in Khammam’’.

They said after coming into power, the TRS- led government had taken up many developments works in the town at an estimated cost of over `200 crore. They also said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took the initiative of developing Khammam district with the support of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. They appealed to the party leaders and workers to obey the orders of party high command in allotting tickets to candidates for contesting for corporator’s post.