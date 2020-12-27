STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS gears up for Khammam municipal polls

TRS party held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections in Khammam on Saturday.

Published: 27th December 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  TRS party held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections in Khammam on Saturday. MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, Mayor G Papalal, and Sthambhadri Urban Development Authority Chairman Bacchu Vijaya Kumar expressed confidence about winning the upcoming elections. They said party cadre would go to the people with the slogan-- “earlier and now in Khammam’’.

They said after coming into power, the TRS- led government had taken up many developments works in the town at an estimated cost of over `200 crore. They also said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar took the initiative of developing Khammam district with the support of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. They appealed to the party leaders and workers to obey the orders of party high command in allotting tickets to candidates for contesting for corporator’s post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp