Two more UK returnees, three contacts test Covid positive in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more UK returnees tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday in Telangana. This takes the tally of Covid-positive UK returnees among the batch of 1,216 who had arrived in the State before the travel ban imposed on December 10 to 18. Their samples have now been sent for genome sequencing to the CCMB lab. Apart from these 18, three of the primary contacts of the UK travellers also tested positive. Their samples have also been sent for testing.

The State Health Department, in a statement, said the highest number of positive cases were from Medchal-Malkajgiri district with six cases, followed by Hyderabad with four, two from Jagtial district, one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal urban districts.

“We have kept the 18 people in special wards in various hospitals. We also identified 79 primary contacts to the 18 positive patients and placed them in quarantine and examined their health condition. From the 79, three have tested positive,” said Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health.Samples of all those who had tested positive have now been sent to CCMB for genome sequencing to identify the virus strain. The results of this sequencing will be known in two days.

Meanwhile, a major cause of concern for the State health officials remains irresponsible citizens. The statement by the Director of Public Health stated that the whereabouts and testing of only 937 of the 1,216 travellers who had arrived in the State after December 10 has been ascertained. Nearly 184 remaining individuals continue to be out of the State’s radar as they had provided incorrect mobile numbers and addresses to the officials at the time of checks.

317 New Covid Cases in TS

Telangana recorded 317 Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking statewide tally to 2.84 lakh. The day saw 536 recoveries that brought the active cases down to 6,618 cases. The low number of case detection can be attributed to the low testing, as the State conducted only 30,376 tests on Friday. The State also saw two deaths, taking the toll to 1,529, while the fatality rate is at 0.53%.