V Hanumantha Rao wants Pawan as AP Congress chief 

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, on Saturday, raked up yet another controversy saying that he would help Pawan Kalyan in getting the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president post, if the latter joins the Congress. He made these comments while inaugurating a statue of slain Congress leader Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga at Dhondapadu village in Suryapet district.

Interestingly, the senior Congressman has been vehemently opposing Revanth Reddy’s candidature for the TPCC chief post stating that he was an “RSS man”, and not an “original Congressman”.Speaking to the media, Rao said Pawan Kalyan, a Kapu leader, was creating political waves in Andhra just like Vangaveeti Ranga had done in AP.

“Pawan think it over. You will not get anything if you support BJP as the saffron party will simply enjoy power with your support. You have emerged as a leader on your own capacity. Why do you want to stand behind someone? Come to the Congress. I will speak to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to make you PCC chief of AP. I want a Kapu leader to emerge,” Hanumantha Rao said.

Terming the BJP as a Hindu party, the former parliamentarian said Pawan Kalyan was admired by Hindus, Christians and Muslims irrespective of religion. “There is a vacuum in the Congress in AP. If you come, you can rule the State as you have 27 per cent of Kapu votebank, and the support of 20 per cent BCs, SCs, and STs.”