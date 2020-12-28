STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Chandrasekhar Rao deceiving farmers, says Ponnam

Condemning the government’s announcement, Prabhakar demanded the government withdrew its statements.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, on Sunday, slammed the government on its decision to not procure paddy and other crops at agriculture lands. He said that the government was resorting to political dramas by opposing farm laws on one hand, whereas the farmers in the State were suffering.

Condemning the government’s announcement, Prabhakar demanded the government withdrew its statements. “The Chief Minister, who assured the people to procure crops from the field, has deceived the farmers. He neither fulfilled his promise of waiving off crop loans nor providing remunerative price to Sanna beeyam. The latest decision will affect the farmers adversely aross the State,” Prabhakar said. 

Congress leader and former Civil Supplies Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said, “The government is not facing any loss and is directly selling the produce to rice mills. The government has been taking five kgs paddy extra in the name of wastage after processing.”

