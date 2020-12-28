KCR is a CM who doesn’t meet people, says Union MoS Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said K Chandrasekhar Rao was “a strange Chief Minister” who does not meet people or civil society members unlike other CMs. He was speaking at an event organised by the Telangana Prantha Upadhyaya Sangam (TPUS) in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Kishan said teachers in Telangana were being rendered helpless. “There is not a single aspect which benefits government teachers in the TRS regime. While we managed to change the Unified Service Rules favouring teachers, the State government is not implementing it,” the MoS said.

Later, Kishan participated in the ‘Wear a mask’ campaign to create awareness among the masses, at Yousufguda Crossroads and Himayatnagar Y -junction. He also distributed masks to those who were roaming around without one.

“People should follow Covid-19 protocols as there are reports of a second wave. The Centre has released fresh guidelines in the wake of the new mutant strain. The State too should be prepared to deal with the second wave,” Kishan said. Further, Kishan advised children and the elderly not to venture out in the cold.