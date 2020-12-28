Leopard kills 2 dogs in SCCL area

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A leopard attacked and killed two stray dogs and took away another one into forest area at one incline coal mine area of SCCL in Godavarikhani on Saturday night.

Post the incident, forest officials rushed to the area and identified pug marks of a leopard. Thy found wounds on the bodies of the two dead dogs. District Forest Officer (DFO) M Ravi Prasad told mediapersons that it was confirmed that the dogs were killed by a leopard whose pug marks measured 7 cm. He said it’s been long since leopards were spotted at the NPTC pond and coal mine area.

Meanwhile, after learning about the incident, employees of the coal mine working in the night shift were afraid to go to the mine. Prasad alerted the SCCL authorities and urged them to improve security at mine area and arrange vehicles for coal workers during night shifts. He said workers should not move around alone.

Forest authorities said they would observe the leopard’s movements for a week using CCTV cameras. Prasad also suggested to SCCL authorities to install CCTV cameras to detect the presence of leopards and erect boards warning about its presence.