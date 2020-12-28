MIM asks TRS to mend its ways before it’s too late

By Express News Service

KARIMANGAR: AIMIM in a scathing attack TRS party in erstwhile Karimnagar district, alleged that the latter was discriminating against Dalits and Muslims. On Sunday, erstwhile Karimnagar district party leaders and corporators, attended the AIMIM party meeting at the district office in Darussalam. District in-charge Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain said that no development works were being taken up in colonies where Dalit and Muslims were residing.

Due to this attitude of TRS MLAs, the BJP is strengthening its base, he said and added that to stop BJP in its tracks, all secular powers must unite and present a combined front. Dalits and Muslims voted for the TRS, but even after competing two years of its second tenure, the party has failed to implement its election promises, alleged Gulam Ahmed Hussain.He said people were vexed with the attitude of TRS MLAs and in the coming elections, people would reject TRS leadership.

Welfare schemes

While implementing welfare schemes, TRS-led government is displaying a clear bias, he alleged and added that the ruling party MLAs were favouring certain castes and religions, he added.In Jagtial district, the TRS MLA distributed Shaadi Mubarak cheques once a year and did not give Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to Dalits, alleged Gulam Ahmed. If TRS MLAs do not change their attitude, AIMIM will intensify its fight against the ruling party, he said.