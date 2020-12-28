Nandikonda to soon get a facelift, says Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: While the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls soon, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has announced that the State government has decided to develop Nandikonda town as a major heritage tourism hub.

Pointing out that Nandikonda was previously in a deplorable condition due to the absence of a local body, Jagadish said that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who put an end to this. The Minister made these statements while holding a review meeting on development works in the town, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he remembered how Nandikonda used to suffer due to the unavailability of drinking water, despite being located close to the Nagarjunasagar dam. Mentioning that KCR managed to change this situation at least a bit, he informed the local officials that the authorities have prepared proposals to find a permanent solution for the water woes. He also mentioned that the government has managed to ensure proper supply of power to Nandikonda. During his tour, he also dropped around 27 lakh fish seeds into the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.