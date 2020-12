By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more returnees from the UK to Telangana tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 20. The two are from Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Their samples have been sent to the CCMB to find out if they are infected with the mutant strain of Covid discovered in the UK.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 472 fresh Covid cases, after conducting 37,347 tests, on Saturday. Two more deaths and 509 recoveries took the toll to 1,531 and active cases to 6,579.