No intention to contest Nagarjunasagar bypoll: Gutha Sukender Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Stating that he has no intention to contest in the byelection to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, on Sunday, exuded confidence that the pink party will unanimously win the ensuing poll. He made this statement while addressing the media in Nalgonda.

Pointing out that former Devarakonda MLA Ragyanayak’s wife Bharathi was unanimously elected to the State Assembly after the former, who was the then sitting MLA, was killed by Naxalites, Gutha Sukender Reddy mentioned that history will repeat itself in Nagarjunasagar as well.Referring to the ongoing protests in Delhi, the State Legislative Council Chairman expressed hope that the talks between protesting farmers and the Central government, to be held on December 29, succeed.

‘Procure 100% pulses’

Alleging that the Centre is behaving in an opportunistic way, Gutha demanded that the Centre purchase 100 per cent of pulses, just like it purchased paddy and cotton through FCI and CCI respectively. He also requested the Centre not to exclude any crop from procurement.

Mentioning that the situation in the south and north of India is different, Gutha pointed out that since the farm laws directly and adversely affect them the most, it’s mostly farmers from the north who are taking part in the protest. The State Legislative Council Chairman also demanded that the Central government hold talks with all State governments before taking a final decision on implementation of the farm laws.

Alleging that the uninterrupted supply of power in Telangana has been disrupted due to the Centre’s Electricity Amendment Bill, Gutha requested the Centre and the Prime Minister not to harass Telugu ryots.

Yadavs seek pink party ticket for Nomula’s kin

Members of various Yadav community organisations held a condolence meeting in Nalgonda on Sunday to pay tributes to Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah. During the meeting, they passed a resolution seeking the provision of pink party ticket to one of Narsimhaiah’s relatives in the forthcoming byelection. Pointing out that the Yadav community is a major vote bank here, members of the community demanded that the TRS leadership consider Narsimhaiah’s wife or son as the candidate in the bypoll.