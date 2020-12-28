Project for 17 new STPs finds no takers in Telangana

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The State government’s plan to construct 17 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along Musi river and at Kukatpally nala catchments (Hussainsagar catchment) under the sewerage improvement project has hit a roadblock, as not a single company has shown interest in taking up the project.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), which had invited bids at the national level, failed to evoke any response. Now, the Water Board will approach the government for permission to extend certain relaxations in tender conditions and allow them to call for fresh tenders. The STPs will be built at an estimated cost of `1,280.87 crore under a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) contract which would include manning, operation and maintenance with yearly payment for a 15 year period.

The STPs will have a total treating capacity of 376.5 million litres a day (MLD). The initiative is being taken up under the sewerage improvement project and sewerage master plan of the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area.Along with Banjara, Picket and Balkapur nalas, Kukatpally nala is one of the major inflow channels into Hussainsagar.