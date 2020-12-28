STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunitha Lakshma Reddy is Women’s panel chief in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, a former minister in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy and K Rosaiah Cabinets, has been named as State Women’s Commission chairperson. Sunitha Reddy, 52, joined the TRS in 2019. She was earlier a Congress MLA from Narsapur constituency for three terms. 

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section (5) of the Telangana State Women’s Commission Act, 199g (Act No.9 of 199g, adopted for the State of Telangana vide G.O.Ms.No.45, Law (F) Department, Dt. 01.06.2016), the Government of Telangana hereby appoints the following persons as Chairperson and members,” said the appointment order issued on Sunday. 

Shaheena Afroze, Kumra Eshwari Bhai, Kommu Umadevi Yadav, Gaddala Padma, Sudham Laxmi and Katari Revathi Rao have been named members. They will hold office for a period of five years. Calling it a moment of celebration for all the women in TS, Spurthi Kolipaka, a women activist, said, “After waiting for two years, now the commission’s chairperson and website is there, for which we are very grateful. It is a step ahead towards ensuring safety of women.”

