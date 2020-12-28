STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweaters out! Temperatures to drop by 3-4 degree Celsius in Telangana

While most parts of Telangana have been recording normal or slightly less than normal minimum temperatures over the past few days, the maximum temperatures have been slightly above normal.

Two men sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold morning on Saturday.

Representational image (File photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minimum temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places across Telangana over the next two days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Further, mist/shallow fog conditions may prevail in many parts of the State in the mornings. 

While most parts of Telangana have been recording normal or slightly less than normal minimum temperatures over the past few days, the maximum temperatures have been slightly above normal. The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 6.8 degree Celsius — at Ginnedari in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. Minimum temperatures were recorded between 12-16 degree Celsius in most parts of the State. In Hyderabad, it was 14.5 degree Celsius, just 0.7 degree Celsius below normal. 

