Tension in Nalgonda after police use force on Kistarampally oustees

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/ HYDERABAD: About 300 persons, who were displaced by the Kistarampally reservoir, staged a protest at Nampally mandal in Nalgonda district on Sunday demanding the payment of proper compensation to them.

Speaking to the media, the protestors said that the government acquired around 1,200 acres of land from them, for the construction of the Kistarampally reservoir, around three years ago. “We have, till date, been paid only 40 per cent of the promised compensation. In three years, the land prices have gone up sharply. We demand that the government provide us proper compensation, as per the current market rate, immediately,” the protestors added.

Meanwhile, on learning about the protest, local cops swung into action and a scuffle broke out between the police and the protestors. A woman, who was being forcibly shifted to the police station, fell unconscious midway and was rushed to the Nampally Government Hospital.

BJP condemns use of force

Responding to the incident, BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao strongly condemned the use of force against the oustees. He also demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately respond to the issue and address the demands of the displaced persons.