ULBs in Telangana to have integrated markets

HYDERABAD: All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana will have integrated markets which would sell vegetables, fruits, flowers, as well as poultry and meat products, so that people visiting the markets can purchase everything at one place.

The proposed construction of markets in different ULBs are one of the priority works under the Pattana Pragathi programme (PPP).State government has accorded permission to the municipal councils and municipal corporations for taking up works related to Pattana Pragathi grants (State grants plus Finance Commission grants) for development of integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets.

A few model integrated markets have been constructed in some of the ULBs, one modern market is functioning in Gajwel and a moderate market with all facilities at Sircilla have been developed.

The Municipal Administration Department had instructed municipal commissioners to take up construction of such markets by identifying a suitable place in a prime locality, accessible to all people, with proper parking facilities. The ULBs should obtain administrative sanction from council with funding from PP grants, general funds, and LRS amount.