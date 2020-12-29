133 drunken drivers nabbed in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: About 133 persons who were driving their vehicles in an inebriated condition were detained by the Karimnagar police on Sunday night. They were nabbed during a three-hour special drive organised to curb the number of drunken driving cases in the district.

In a statement released to the media here on Monday, Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy stated that apart from this, the cops have also issued challans to as many as 358 persons for violating traffic rules.

Around 216 persons were penalised under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for riding vehicles without proper documents such as driving licence, vehicle insurance and pollution certificate. Meanwhile, the police also booked 35 persons for consuming alcohol in public places. While four tractors were seized for the illegal transportation of sand, 39 persons for booked for riding beyond speed limit.