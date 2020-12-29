16 post offices to offer Aadhaar reg in N’bad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The new Aadhaar registration and changes will be facilitated through 16 selected post offices in the district, said District Postal Senior Superintendent Subramanian. For new Aadhaar card or making changes, public can approach Nizamabd Head Post Office, Railway Station Post Office, Sub Post Offices at Subhash Nagar, Navipeta, Shakkar Nagar, Bodhan, Madnur, Yallareddy, Bhimgal, Velpur, Kammerpally, Armor, and Nandipet.

Those who do not have an Aadhaar card, those who want to get a new card, children under 5 years of age, as well as children under 15 years of age will be issued these cards free of cost. Proof of date of birth, address proof, and proof of identity card will be required, he said.

Similarly, a fee of `50 will be charged for changing the name, address, date of birth, phone number, e-mail on a previously issued Aadhaar card and `100 for changes in biometrics. Mandatory biometric changes will be made free of cost for children above 5 years and 15 years.He also said that if there were more than 10 people, special camps would be set up in the respective villages, colonies, and apartments to provide Aadhaar services.