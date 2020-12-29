BJP releases app with MLC voter database

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when many citizens are complaining of their MLC vote details being leaked to the BJP, the saffron party has released yet another application with voter database. In the mobile app, which was released on Monday, the BJP has outsourced the database of MLC voters in Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ segments.

BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, who had snowballed a controversy by sending text messages to newly-registered voters earlier, released the app along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. They said that BJP workers at the booth level would be given access to the mobile app. They added that it was a voter-friendly app.