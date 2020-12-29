CCMB, CDFD to play big role in genome sequencing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will play an important role in the genome sequencing of the novel Coronavirus, thanks to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD). The Central Government plans to sequence 5 per cent of all the samples of Covid-positive patients in each State.

The CCMB and CDFD in Hyderabad have 22 per cent of the total genome sequencing capacity, among the currently existing 10 regional genome sequencing laboratories in India. The CCMB has the capacity to sequence 5,000 samples per month and the CDFD can sequence 1,200 samples per month according to the ‘Genomic Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in India’ document released by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics- Consortium (INSACOG) of the Central government.

As per the document, the two labs in Hyderabad will serve Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and northern part of Karnataka. The highest capacity is of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi which can sequence 10,000 samples per month.

1 more UK returnee tests +ve

One more individual who returned from the UK tested positive in Medchal, Telangana now has 21 UK returnees who may be infected with the mutated Covid-19 virus strain. The State Health department said that presently, they have identified 1,216 individuals who returned from UK since December 9 and traced 1,060 of them. From these, 966 have been diagnosed as Covid-19 negative and the results of nine individuals is yet to be released. Another set of 58 UK returnees belong to other States and six have gone to other countries. Whereabouts of 156 returnees continue to remain untraceable.