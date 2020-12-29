Congress organises protest march against farm laws

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress party leaders organised a march in Khammam on Monday to protest against the three new farm laws introduced by the Central government. The march evoked good response in Khammam, especially from the side of farmers who joined the protest in large numbers.

Congress leaders and farmers

hold a protest march against the

new farm laws in Khammam

town on Monday

While addressing the gathering, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are implementing anti-farmer policies and suppressing them. He also slammed the State government and the Chief Minister for taking a U-turn on the farm laws, weeks after the TRS supremo launched a broadside against the three Acts.

Pointing out that the three laws would adversely affect the farm sector, Mallu alleged that Modi is working at the behest of Gujarat traders.

Mentioning that the Congress-led Union governments gave predominance to ryots in the country, the CLP leader added that both the saffron and pink parties have failed to ensure the welfare of farmers. Congress leaders P Durga Prasad and former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao and Left party leaders Potu Prasad and Nunna Nageswara Rao took part in the protest march.