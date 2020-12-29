STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress organises protest march against farm laws

Congress party leaders organised a march in Khammam on Monday to protest against the three new farm laws introduced by the Central government.

Published: 29th December 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders and farmers hold a protest march against the new farm laws in Khammam town on Monday

Congress leaders and farmers hold a protest march against the new farm laws in Khammam town on Monday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress party leaders organised a march in Khammam on Monday to protest against the three new farm laws introduced by the Central government. The march evoked good response in Khammam, especially from the side of farmers who joined the protest in large numbers.

Congress leaders and farmers
hold a protest march against the
new farm laws in Khammam
town on Monday

While addressing the gathering, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are implementing anti-farmer policies and suppressing them. He also slammed the State government and the Chief Minister for taking a U-turn on the farm laws, weeks after the TRS supremo launched a broadside against the three Acts.

Pointing out that the three laws would adversely affect the farm sector, Mallu alleged that Modi is working at the behest of Gujarat traders.

Mentioning that the Congress-led Union governments gave predominance to ryots in the country, the CLP leader added that both the saffron and pink parties have failed to ensure the welfare of farmers. Congress leaders P Durga Prasad and former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao and Left party leaders Potu Prasad and Nunna Nageswara Rao took part in the protest march.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress farm laws
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp