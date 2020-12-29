Farmer comes up with better weed remover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mukku Subbareddy, a farmer from Kothagudem district, has come up with a low-cost and lightweight weed remover. Through this innovation, he replaced the currently available and widely used two 6-kg wheels with 1.2-kg wheels which reduce physical strain and allow farmers to cover two acre per day instead of one.

Subbareddy said: “We were given wheels by a company, which weigh 6 kg each. However, it is impossible for a farmer to drag 12-kg weight through the mud. With our local engineering, we made a different machine where we are using wheels which are just 1.2 kg.”

He said that using this, farmers have had huge success with their rice crop. “Since this machine is lighter, we are able to do weeding of about two acre every day. With smaller wheels, it is easier to weed irrespective of whether the land is dry or wet,” he added.