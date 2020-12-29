GHMC to blacklist contractors making false claims against civic body and govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC has taken a serious view of contractors allegedly spreading false propaganda against the civic body and the State government and has decided to initiate action against them by blacklisting them. The GHMC has found that some contractors, driven by ulterior motives, are spreading information that the civic body was not paying their bills.

Due to the recent floods and the GHMC polls, the civic body could not focus on revenue collections, resulting in slight delay in payment of work bills. However, after elections, payments were released till September 10, 2020, and GHMC claims the remaining bills would also be cleared in a phased manner after meeting other maintenance expenditures.

As against the revenue income of `2,256 crore from April to December, 2020, GHMC expenditure during the period was `2,286 crore. The total of work bills (excluding SRDP, CRMP, JNNURM and 2 BHK bills) was `1,102.71 crore, of which it has paid `909.17 crore.