STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GHMC to blacklist contractors making false claims against civic body and govt

Due to the recent floods and the GHMC polls, the civic body could not focus on revenue collections, resulting in slight delay in payment of work bills.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC building

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  GHMC has taken a serious view of contractors allegedly spreading false propaganda against the civic body and the State government and has decided to initiate action against them by blacklisting them. The GHMC has found that some contractors, driven by ulterior motives, are spreading information that the civic body was not paying their bills.

Due to the recent floods and the GHMC polls, the civic body could not focus on revenue collections, resulting in slight delay in payment of work bills. However, after elections, payments were released till September 10, 2020, and GHMC claims the remaining bills would also be cleared in a phased manner after meeting other maintenance expenditures.

As against the revenue income of `2,256 crore from April to December, 2020, GHMC expenditure during the period was `2,286 crore. The total of work bills (excluding SRDP, CRMP, JNNURM and 2 BHK bills) was `1,102.71 crore, of which it has paid `909.17 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp