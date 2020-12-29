HC asks medical varsity to admit SC student into MBBS course

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to an MBBS aspirant from the SC community, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to give admission to him under the convenor quota. A division bench of the court passed this interim order, in a petition moved by the aspirant C Vikram and his father C Chinnaraju, complaining that PIMS denied him MBBS admission, though he had submitted a custodian certificate.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, said that on December 15, Vikram was allotted the B.Sc Agriculture seat in Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University. On December 22, he received a provisional order confirming allotment of MBBS admission at PIMS, based on his NEET rank.

Immediately, he approached the agriculture college for original certificates, but the administration only issued a custodian certificate to him. When he approached PIMS, they refused to accept the custodian certificate and insisted that he submit the originals. Later, the same seat was allotted to another candidate on Monday.