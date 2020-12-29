K Chandrasekhar Rao revamps irrigation sector, 900 posts created

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday revamped the irrigation sector and also increased the number of posts as per the new administrative structure. The Irrigation Department would be divided into 19 territorial wings. All major, medium and minor irrigation related works of a particular regional centre will be monitored by one Chief Engineer (CE).

The CM held a meeting with the officials of the Water Resources Department at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday and finalised the structure of the department. The number of posts of higher officials were also increased. The 19 regional centres are Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Khammam. Six Engineers-in-Chiefs (ENC) were also appointed and responsibilities were allocated to them. General, Administration, Operation and Maintenance wings will have exclusive ENCs.

The number of posts of CEs have been increased from 19 to 22, SE posts from 47 to 57, EE posts from 206 to 234, DEE posts from 678 to 892, AEE posts from 2,436 to 2,796, technical officers from 129 to 199, asst technical officers from 173 to 242, junior technical officers from 346 to 398 and non-technical personal assistants from 31 to 45. It is estimated that 945 posts would need filling.

Other decisions taken by CM

Embankment works on Godavari in Warangal district will be completed by monsoon

Repairs will be taken up on Konareddy tank in Wardhannapet constituency

Pending works of Konayamakula Lift Irrigation Scheme in Parakala constituency will be completed

Survey will be taken up for the Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme

The CM sanctioned the Huzurnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme