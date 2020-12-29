STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD to construct more bridges across Musi river

Reviewing the progress of the missing link roads project being undertaken by HRDCL, he directed that works should be undertaken as planned.

Musi River

(File Photo | EPS/s senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) department to take up a techno feasibility study to find out locations for construction of bridges required over Musi river. The 12th meeting of the Board of Directors of Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) was held at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. Kumar, who is also the chairman of HRDCL, said construction of bridges in high-traffic areas along Musi would pave the way for easing traffic congestion and also aid development in these areas.

Reviewing the progress of the missing link roads project being undertaken by HRDCL, he directed that works should be undertaken as planned. Under the first phase, 37 link road works were undertaken at a cost of `313.65 crore, of which 23 works are in progress and nearing completion.

Kumar said various road development plans were being prepared and would be completed in the next two years. The meeting also reviewed the progress of construction of bridges, road overbridges, road underbridges and missing link roads. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar were present.

