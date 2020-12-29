STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multiple aspirants emerge for ticket to Nagarjunasagar bypoll

The Yadavs want a ticket for Nomula’s kin, while TS movement agitators want it for themselves

Published: 29th December 2020 10:45 AM

By Seshacharyulu A
Express News Service

NALGONDA:  The Nagarjunasagar byelection has become a double-edged sword for the TRS party.On one hand, the Yadav community is demanding TRS to allot a ticket to former MLA Narsimhaiah’s family member. They held a meeting in Nalgonda on Sunday in this regard and passed a resolution. On the other hand, local TRS leader MC Koti Reddy is also trying for a party ticket.

The bypoll was necessitated in the constituency after the death of incumbent MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah. The TRS’ ploy to gain sympathy votes did not work in the Dubakka bypolls. This has led to speculations that the party will give a ticket to someone other than Narsimhaiah’s family in Nagarjunasagar.Due to this, members of Yadava community, in the meeting held on Sunday, decided to ask Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to give a ticket to Nomula’s kin. Community leaders warned that if the ticket was given to anyone else, they would not allow that candidate to campaign in villages.

On the other hand, many agitators who were a part of the movement for a Telangana State demanded the party to allot a ticket to people belonging to the constituency involved in the movement.

They claim that the government has not recognised the activists’ roles and has also not given them nominated posts.B Srinivas Raju, V Venkat Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Ramesh, Ravinder Reddy are among leaders who participated in the Telangana movement in this constituency since 2001. They all remained in the TRS party and said they were hoping for the party to recognise them. They say if the party gives to ticket to one of them, they would work hard for the party’s victory.

In addition, there is speculation that local TRS leader MC Koti Reddy is also trying for a TRS ticket by appealing to Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.In this fractured scenario, during the bypoll, the number of rebels within the party are likely to increase.

Yadavs warn of repercussions 
Amid speculations that TRS will give a ticket to someone other than Narsimhaiah’s family in Nagarjunasagar. Yadav community leaders have warned that if the ticket is given to anyone else, they would not allow that candidate to campaign
 

