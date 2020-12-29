Municipal  chief joins Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and Adibatla Municipal Corporation chairman Kotha Arthika joined the Congress party in the presence of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Venkat Reddy said that there was the party was slowly winning back the confidence of the people. He recalled that he had allocated 25 acres of land for setting up IT companies during his tenure as the former IT Minister. “People are losing faith in the ruling TRS party. They are extending support to the Congress,” he added.