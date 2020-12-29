PIL seeks implementation of EWS reservation in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PIL was filed in the Telangana High Court on Monday seeking direction to the State government to implement 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public services in the State.One of the petitioners Ale Bhasker Raaj, president of State BJP OBC Morcha, submitted that students and aspirants of various government jobs from EWS are losing opportunities due to State government’s inaction.

The PIL said that as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, the Telangana government must empower tahsildars to issue EWS certificates, which would enable candidates to get admissions into national educational institutions and jobs in Central services, they added. State Chief Secretary and other authorities have been named as the respondents.

