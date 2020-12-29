Rave party busted in Keesara, 11 held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police busted a rave party organised by the owner of a seed company at a villa in Keesara police limits and arrested 11 people. Five women, who were hired to perform at the party, were rescued and shifted to a home. The police said Chindi Prabhakar Reddy, working as an area manager for a seed-manufacturing company, wanted to organise a year-ending party for their dealers. For this, he contacted Dandu Bhaskar Varma, a travel agent.

With help from the other accused, Varma booked four villas at Keesara for the party. Another accused, Banothu Kumari, arranged for five women to perform at the party. Based on a tip-off, the police raided the premises and found loud music was being played. It was also found that Prabhakar had invited around 70 dealers for the party, but when the raid occurred, only seven of them had arrived.