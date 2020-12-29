Sangareddy political climate to heat up after Sunitha Reddy’s appointment

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The appointment of Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, a former minister in the YSR and K Rosaiah Cabinets, as the State Women’s Commission Chairperson is expected to heat up the political climate in Sangareddy district soon, as she was given the key post without seeking the opinion of former TRS district president and incumbent Narsapur municipal chairman A Murali Yadav, a prominent leader in the constituency.

According to sources, the decision of Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly surprised everyone as Murali Yadav has been pressurising the party leadership into not giving major posts to those belonging to his rival groups. However, Sunitha Reddy’s appointment has given a major blow to many disgruntled leaders in the constituency. It may be recalled that Sunitha Reddy, 52, joined the TRS in 2019. She was earlier a Congress MLA from Narsapur constituency for three terms.

Newly appointed State Women’s Commission

Chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy meets

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi

Bhavan on Monday

It may be mentioned here that this is not the first time that the party leadership surpassed Murali Yadav while making a decision. Recently, the party had given the post of Narsapur market committee chairman to D Anuradha Reddy, who belongs to Yadav’s rival faction in the TRS, despite the latter’s objection. It was at a time like this that the party leadership went overboard and gave Sunitha Reddy a key post.

According to political analysts, this decision of the party leadership has given Murali Yadav another jolt as rumours that the party supremo has promised Sunitha Reddy to provide her a TRS ticket to contest from the Narsapur constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections have already started surfacing in the political circles. It has to be mentioned here that Yadav has been vying the Narsapur Assembly seat for quite some time. Party sources told Express that if sitting MLA Madan Reddy’s health condition deteriorates further and is not willing to contest the next polls, Sunitha Reddy is likely to be given a party ticket, considering her image.

Narsapur TRS chairman likely to join saffron party

In the meantime, a few sources close to Yadav told Express that the latter has started planning to leave the pink fold and join the saffron party.It may be recalled that Yadav had not attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Narsapur market committee governing body, even though Finance Minister T Harish Rao arrived at the function.

However, while addressing the gathering then, MLA Ch Madan Reddy indirectly hinted the party will not stop Yadav if he wishes to leave the TRS fort as it won’t affect the pink party in anyway.In the meantime, Finance Minister Harish Rao’s lack of interest in resolving the brewing tension among Yadav’s group and his rival groups also indicate that the party is not very keen on retaining the leader under its wings.

When Express spoke to a few of Yadav’s supporters, they said that the former is contemplating to switch loyalties to the saffron party and contest from Narsapur in the 2023 Assembly election with a BJP ticket. They also said that Yadav is likely to join BJP by the first week of January.