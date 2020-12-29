SCB to see major change in 45 days, says new VP

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy was elected as the new Vice President (VP) of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy was elected as the new Vice President (VP) of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Monday. The development came just days after a no-confidence motion was passed against the former VP, J Rama Krishna. All the seven elected SCB members, who attended the special meeting on Monday, unanimously voted for Maheshwar Reddy as VP for the next 45 days, as the present SCB tenure will end on February 10. 

“In the next 45 days, SCB will witness a huge development, from provision of water to fixing of sewerage pipes. I, along with other members of the SCB, spoke to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao about the water shortage issues. We are confident that like free water was promised to GHMC limits, residents of SCB will also get free water supply,” said Reddy. 

Referring to the water tariff, he added: “Soon, water tariff for SCB will also be the same as that of GHMC, as Cantonment Water Department will be merged with the HMWSSB in the near future.”Accusing the former VP of not taking up necessary works, he added that an amount of `43 crore was sanctioned by the government to the SCB to take up all development works, much of which are pending.

