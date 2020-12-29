Sero survey to check infection rate among Telangana healthcare staff begins

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has a high Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare workers, will now have a special sero surveillance for the next three days to check the extent of spread of the virus among healthcare workers (HCWs). The surveillance is being taken up by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to check the extent of spread of Coronavirus across the country, by surveying 70 districts. In Telangana, the districts which were surveyed in May and August-- Nalgonda, Jangaon, and Kamareddy-- will be surveyed again with an additional sample of 300 HCWs.

“Our attempt is to check for antibodies in those who were surveyed earlier, which will indicate whether they already got Covid-19 infection or not,” said Dr Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G, Head of Division of Public Health and Nutrition at National Institute of Nutrition, which is conducting the survey in Telangana on behalf of ICMR.

He explained that this survey was crucial because it would give an insight into how the virus had spread among the vulnerable group of healthcare workers who had been on the frontline of fight against the deadly virus. “We will check for antibodies in 100 frontline healthcare workers at random from each district to identify the extent of spread. It will help in comparing the infection rate among the frontline workers and the general population.

Furthermore, in a couple of weeks, the vaccine will be rolled out and healthcare workers will get the shots first. The survey will give an idea on how many have already been infected,” added Dr Laxmaiah. The survey’s findings will also be useful in planning how to reduce infection and incorporate safe practices to help the healthcare workers. The survey will analyse 1,200 to 1,300 samples taken from the general public of the three districts. “Nearly 100 individuals are already on the job and several samples have been collected,” added Laxmaiah.

Survey to give insight into vulnerable groups

