STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sero survey to check infection rate among Telangana healthcare staff begins

Drive to check for antibodies in those surveyed earlier, ascertain if they were already infected

Published: 29th December 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method

Representational image (File Photo| Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has a high Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare workers, will now have a special sero surveillance for the next three days to check the extent of spread of the virus among healthcare workers (HCWs). The surveillance is being taken up by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to check the extent of spread of Coronavirus across the country, by surveying 70 districts. In Telangana, the districts which were surveyed in May and August-- Nalgonda, Jangaon, and Kamareddy-- will be surveyed again with an additional sample of 300 HCWs.

“Our attempt is to check for antibodies in those who were surveyed earlier, which will indicate whether they already got Covid-19 infection or not,” said Dr Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G, Head of Division of Public Health and Nutrition at National Institute of Nutrition, which is conducting the survey in Telangana on behalf of ICMR.

He explained that this survey was crucial because it would give an insight into how the virus had spread among the vulnerable group of healthcare workers who had been on the frontline of fight against the deadly virus. “We will check for antibodies in 100 frontline healthcare workers at random from each district to identify the extent of spread. It will help in comparing the infection rate among the frontline workers and the general population.

Furthermore, in a couple of weeks, the vaccine will be rolled out and healthcare workers will get the shots first. The survey will give an idea on how many have already been infected,” added Dr Laxmaiah. The survey’s findings will also be useful in planning how to reduce infection and incorporate safe practices to help the healthcare workers. The survey will analyse 1,200 to 1,300 samples taken from the general public of the three districts. “Nearly 100 individuals are already on the job and several samples have been collected,” added Laxmaiah.

Survey to give insight into vulnerable groups

The survey is crucial because it will give an insight into how the virus has spread among the vulnerable group of healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of fight against the deadly virus

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid-19 healthcare workers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp