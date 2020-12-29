State govt denied 6 months’  time to implement ’16 order

By Express News Service

Expressing displeasure towards the authorities concerned for failing to implement an order passed in the year 2016, the Telangana HC on Monday refused to grant the State six months, as sought by the State Chief Secretary to implement such an order.

The court, however, granted the State six weeks to the State for implementing such an order wherein the authorities were directed to hear the petitioners before taking a decision on rectification of entries made in pahanies with regard to lands admeasuring about 59 acres at Shaikpet in Ranga Reddy district.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao passed this order in a contempt case filed by Mir Khurshid Ali and 65 others seeking to punish the respondent — the then principal secretary to revenue Somesh Kumar, presently State CS, under the provisions of Contempt of Courts Act. Justice Ramachandra Rao pointed out that the court orders were issued about fourand- half years ago and that the pandemic has come about nine months ago. The judge directed the petitioners to submit another representation and posted the matter to February 15.