Tainted cops will land in net soon: CP

He also pointed out that though Reddy worked as an ACP at Malkajgiri and had a long association with Rachakonda police, he was arrested soon after the issue came out.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, along with other officials, release the Cyber Yodha poster in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a query on how tainted former Malkajgiri ACP Narsimha Reddy and his corrupt activities went unnoticed by superiors, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that a CP has no role in the appointment of ACPs and those officers above that rank. He also mentioned that these appointments are carried out by the government. “Soon after receiving information, the ACB sleuths immediately took action and arrested Narsimha Reddy,” he pointed out.

Pointing out that there are several internal mechanisms within the department to deal with officers involved in such activities, as there are such people everywhere, Mahesh Bhagwat mentioned that their activities are closely monitored and disciplinary actions will be initiated against tainted personnel.

Mahesh Bhagwat
