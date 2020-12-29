Telangana High Court pulls up cops for not registering FIR

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday pulled up Adilbad police for refusing to register an FIR against a person who had allegedly threatened the appellants with dire consequences in a civil dispute. “This is a serious issue. The police are refusing to register FIR citing that it is a civil dispute... When somebody’s life is being threatened, it is the duty of the police to take necessary action”, the bench observed and warned of initiating suo motu contempt against the authorities concerned.

Further, the bench directed the State government to take steps to ensure the issuance of a circular or informing all the station house officers (SHOs) in the State to follow the Supreme Court guidelines issued in the case of Lalitha Kumari vs Government of Uttar Pradesh for the police for registering FIRs.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made these observations while dealing with an appeal filed by Feroz Ahmed Khan and Chanda Venkatesh from Adilabad seeking direction to the Adilabad police to take criminal action against a A Akash and his henchmen based on their complaint.

After Akash, a close associate of a local political leader, started pressuring them and threatening them with dire consequences, they approached the police for protection. When the police failed to register FIR, they filed the present appeal before the HC.