TS gets 9th instalment of GST dues

HYDERABAD: With the release of the ninth instalment of GST compensation, the State government, as on Monday, has received `818.16 crore from the Centre. The Ministry of Finance released the weekly instalment of `6,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of ` 5,516.60 crore was released to 23 States and `483.40 crore was released to the three Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly.
