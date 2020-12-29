Vemula slams BJP, says TS schemes best

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy strongly criticised BJP leaders and challenged them to have a debate over welfare programmes, here on Monday. He asked why BJP was not introducing welfare programmes similar to the ones in Telangana, in the States ruled by the saffron party. The Minister said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar should speak on this issue.

Prashanth Reddy inaugurated several development works in Yellareddy Assembly constituency. Kamareddy Collector A Sharath, Yellareddy MLA J Surendar, Zilla Parishad Chairman D Showbha, and others participated in the programme.

He said that Telangana was the only State which had been implementing welfare schemes under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR. The Minister alleged that BJP was spreading false propaganda on social media platforms.